Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Free Report) by 82.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,227 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWV. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,760.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 17,693 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 230,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,219,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 8.9%

ACWV stock opened at $117.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.57. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $104.36 and a 52 week high of $119.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.14.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

