Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 570 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 124.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 44.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,870,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,680,000 after purchasing an additional 552,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $124.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $150.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.51 and its 200 day moving average is $104.96.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DELL. Mizuho boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $10,803,456.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,682,322.18. This trade represents a 61.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,600. The trade was a 10.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,482,977 shares of company stock worth $1,391,688,489. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

