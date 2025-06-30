Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,306 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $43.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.12. The stock has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.65. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

