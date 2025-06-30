Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 120 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Royal Gold by 390.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Royal Gold by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Royal Gold by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on RGLD. CIBC upped their price target on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $166.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.13.

Royal Gold Stock Down 2.5%

Royal Gold stock opened at $175.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.79 and its 200 day moving average is $159.36. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.79 and a twelve month high of $191.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 52.15%. The business had revenue of $193.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.80%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

