Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 275 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in DaVita were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get DaVita alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $5,636,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $141.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.76 and a 52 week high of $179.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. DaVita had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on DaVita from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on DaVita

DaVita Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.