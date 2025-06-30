Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 47 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $430,674,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,432,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 10,336.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 459,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,681,000 after purchasing an additional 454,711 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 38,770.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 443,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,565,000 after purchasing an additional 442,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,780,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA opened at $458.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $427.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a one year low of $309.01 and a one year high of $491.98.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 49.73% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 price objective (up from $480.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $364.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.22.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

