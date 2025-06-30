Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 71 Shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 566.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 194.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 750,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,812,000 after buying an additional 495,087 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,110,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,467,000 after buying an additional 78,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE SPOT opened at $772.52 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $288.07 and a fifty-two week high of $788.25. The stock has a market cap of $158.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $664.99 and a 200-day moving average of $584.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Phillip Securities raised shares of Spotify Technology to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $680.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.93.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

