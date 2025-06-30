Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 800 Shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Nutanix alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTNX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,568,447,000 after purchasing an additional 146,854 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,418,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,348,000 after buying an additional 268,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,311,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,275,000 after buying an additional 163,874 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nutanix by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,498,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,055,000 after purchasing an additional 297,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $195,758,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $75.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 153.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.68. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $83.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $638.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTNX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Nutanix from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial lowered Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

View Our Latest Report on Nutanix

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nutanix news, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,480,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $420,954,670.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,480,468 shares in the company, valued at $420,954,747.08. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 61,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $4,823,503.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,287,411. This represents a 10.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,552,549 shares of company stock worth $426,621,281 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nutanix

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.