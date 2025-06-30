Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes $123,000 Position in Calamos Russell 2000 Structured Alt Protection ETF – January (NYSEARCA:CPRY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Calamos Russell 2000 Structured Alt Protection ETF – January (NYSEARCA:CPRY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.26% of Calamos Russell 2000 Structured Alt Protection ETF – January as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Separately, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Calamos Russell 2000 Structured Alt Protection ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000.
Calamos Russell 2000 Structured Alt Protection ETF – January Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of NYSEARCA CPRY opened at $25.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.72. Calamos Russell 2000 Structured Alt Protection ETF – January has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $25.15.
About Calamos Russell 2000 Structured Alt Protection ETF – January
The Calamos Russell 2000 Structured Alt Protection ETF January (CPRY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund seeks to track the return of the Invesco QQQ TrustSM, Series 1 (QQQ), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure CPRY was launched on Jan 2, 2025 and is issued by Calamos.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Russell 2000 Structured Alt Protection ETF – January
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- AutoNation: Growth Engines Make It an Undervalued Stock
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Snowflake Hits 52-Week High—Options Traders Bet on Further Rally
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 Biotech Stocks to Watch: Iovance, Neurocrine & Viking
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calamos Russell 2000 Structured Alt Protection ETF – January (NYSEARCA:CPRY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Russell 2000 Structured Alt Protection ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Russell 2000 Structured Alt Protection ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.