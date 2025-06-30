Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes $123,000 Position in Calamos Russell 2000 Structured Alt Protection ETF – January (NYSEARCA:CPRY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Calamos Russell 2000 Structured Alt Protection ETF – January (NYSEARCA:CPRY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.26% of Calamos Russell 2000 Structured Alt Protection ETF – January as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Calamos Russell 2000 Structured Alt Protection ETF - January alerts:

Separately, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Calamos Russell 2000 Structured Alt Protection ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000.

Calamos Russell 2000 Structured Alt Protection ETF – January Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA CPRY opened at $25.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.72. Calamos Russell 2000 Structured Alt Protection ETF – January has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $25.15.

About Calamos Russell 2000 Structured Alt Protection ETF – January

The Calamos Russell 2000 Structured Alt Protection ETF January (CPRY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund seeks to track the return of the Invesco QQQ TrustSM, Series 1 (QQQ), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure CPRY was launched on Jan 2, 2025 and is issued by Calamos.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calamos Russell 2000 Structured Alt Protection ETF – January (NYSEARCA:CPRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Russell 2000 Structured Alt Protection ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Russell 2000 Structured Alt Protection ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.