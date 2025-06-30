Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes Position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,335,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,673 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Exelon by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,618,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,314,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,080,000 after buying an additional 368,505 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,662,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,277,000 after buying an additional 653,627 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,306,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,422,000 after buying an additional 5,524,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $42.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Exelon Corporation has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.40.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut shares of Exelon from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

