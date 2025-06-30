Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,004 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,826 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,980,630,000 after acquiring an additional 57,182,803 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,282,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,512,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $222,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535,335 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2,905.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,989,463 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $79,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,278,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $10.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.50. Ford Motor Company has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $14.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on F shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

