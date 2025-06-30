Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Trims Stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.4%

PFFD opened at $18.80 on Monday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $21.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.17.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

