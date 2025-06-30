Cryptocurrency Stocks To Watch Now – June 27th

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets, Galaxy Digital, HIVE Digital Technologies, Bitdeer Technologies Group, and Cellebrite DI are the five Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies whose business models center on digital assets—this includes crypto miners, blockchain infrastructure developers, trading platforms, and firms holding cryptocurrencies on their balance sheets. By buying these stocks, investors gain indirect exposure to the performance and volatility of the cryptocurrency sector without owning tokens directly. Unlike cryptocurrencies, these equities trade on regulated exchanges and are subject to standard corporate governance and financial reporting. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Robinhood Markets stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.05. 13,960,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,869,095. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $85.55. The firm has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

NASDAQ:GLXY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.28. 2,231,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,925. Galaxy Digital has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $26.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLXY

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Shares of HIVE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,114,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,202,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. HIVE Digital Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 3.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIVE

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

NASDAQ:BTDR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.29. 1,061,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,593,194. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.32. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTDR

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $16.14. 458,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average is $19.67. Cellebrite DI has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLBT

Featured Articles