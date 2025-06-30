Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stake Cut by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $17,949,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock opened at $215.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $228.27.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 51.81%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.06%.

In other news, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total value of $1,284,431.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,212.10. The trade was a 55.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 11,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.08, for a total transaction of $2,653,411.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,645.76. This represents a 98.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,997,442 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on DRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $252.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.60.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

