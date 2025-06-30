Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $701,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $513.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.19.

Shares of DE opened at $513.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $473.14. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $533.78. The stock has a market cap of $139.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

