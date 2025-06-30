Diversified Trust Co Buys 1,223 Shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,230 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $279,103,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,468,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,954 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,522,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,121 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,183,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,398,000 after buying an additional 1,396,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF opened at $23.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Corporation has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $27.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average of $22.34.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

