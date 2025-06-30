Diversified Trust Co Buys 449 Shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $97.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.21 and its 200 day moving average is $96.67. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 12 month low of $89.70 and a 12 month high of $106.83. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 44.09%.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

