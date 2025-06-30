Diversified Trust Co Buys 9,104 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 148.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.4% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 38,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 35,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $61.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.19. The company has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

