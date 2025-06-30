Diversified Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 73.1% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

In related news, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 1,085 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.32 per share, for a total transaction of $27,472.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,178.40. This trade represents a 8.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Slobodow sold 7,376 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $181,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $24.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $28.58.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

