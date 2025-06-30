Diversified Trust Co Grows Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Novartis were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in Novartis during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.38.

Shares of NVS opened at $120.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.95 and its 200 day moving average is $108.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.79. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $96.06 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

