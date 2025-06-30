Diversified Trust Co Has $615,000 Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 60.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,571 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COIN. GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth $1,013,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 34.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 139,812 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $24,080,000 after acquiring an additional 36,193 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 3.9% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $1,981,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,505,971.56. This represents a 10.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 113,735 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $41,302,865.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,016.90. This represents a 99.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 665,915 shares of company stock valued at $212,665,732. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $169.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Compass Point upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.06.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $353.43 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.58 and a 1-year high of $382.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.93. The company has a market cap of $89.73 billion, a PE ratio of 66.19, a P/E/G ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.24). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

