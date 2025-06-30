Diversified Trust Co Has $632,000 Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 34.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 59,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,358,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth $6,334,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WST shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

WST opened at $219.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.43 and a 1 year high of $352.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.50.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.23. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.