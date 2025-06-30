Diversified Trust Co Has $890,000 Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Analog Devices to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cfra Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.75.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $236.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $247.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.67. The company has a market capitalization of $117.59 billion, a PE ratio of 64.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.90%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total value of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,265,104.64. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,147,332.64. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,556 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

