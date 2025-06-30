Diversified Trust Co Has $902,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS opened at $101.22 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The stock has a market cap of $85.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.44.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

