Diversified Trust Co Invests $633,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 540.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. Leerink Partners increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $546.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $531.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.14 and a 52-week high of $535.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $998.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.25 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 57.35%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $645,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,724.34. This represents a 41.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

