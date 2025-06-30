Diversified Trust Co Purchases 181 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Equinix were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 2,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. boosted its position in Equinix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQIX opened at $785.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $867.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $879.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $618.00 and a one year high of $994.03. The company has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.01%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total transaction of $86,941.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,274,664.29. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total transaction of $2,609,599.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,508,409.65. This trade represents a 23.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,008. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $990.00 to $986.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equinix from $834.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cfra Research cut Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $977.30.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

