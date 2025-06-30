Diversified Trust Co Sells 320 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.92.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $68.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.27. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is -863.16%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.