Diversified Trust Co Takes Position in Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 321.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 270,907 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,110,000 after buying an additional 194,534 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2,211.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 33,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 32,442 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 33,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 21,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 692.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 161,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 141,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:ALEX opened at $17.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.03. Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alexander & Baldwin Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.88%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

(Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.