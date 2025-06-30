Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 1,057.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 193,739 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.12% of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica worth $9,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 17,140.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,235,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,323,000 after buying an additional 1,228,468 shares in the last quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP boosted its position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 2,670,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,963,000 after purchasing an additional 866,919 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 959.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 824,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,247,000 after purchasing an additional 746,758 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the fourth quarter worth $25,024,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 902.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 587,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,534,000 after purchasing an additional 528,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Stock Performance

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica stock opened at $54.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average is $44.75. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $56.61.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Dividend Announcement

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica’s payout ratio is 2.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ERJ. Hsbc Global Res raised Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ERJ

About Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica

(Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.