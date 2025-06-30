EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,627 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 248,399 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,449,000 after purchasing an additional 89,521 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,220,575 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $149,618,000 after buying an additional 19,724 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,279 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $45,021,000 after acquiring an additional 16,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. This trade represents a 7.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $120.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.52 and a 52 week high of $139.05.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.18%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.48.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

