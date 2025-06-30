Ferguson Shapiro LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 17,057 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 425.0% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 26,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 21,570 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the first quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 99,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,455 shares in the company, valued at $16,392,563.85. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $287.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $798.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.90 and a fifty-two week high of $289.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Several analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

