Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 370.50 ($5.08) and last traded at GBX 369.15 ($5.06), with a volume of 82728 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 369.50 ($5.07).

Get Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values alerts:

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 351.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 330.17.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported GBX 3.51 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 94.33%. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC will post 46.686747 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Company Profile

Fidelity Special Values PLC’s aim is to achieve long term capital growth for investors by investing in special situations. It is an actively managed contrarian Investment Trust that thrives on volatility and uncertainty.

London is one of, if not the, most important of the world’s financial centres.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.