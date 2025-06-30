Financial Review: Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) versus Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:NMGX)

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) and Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:NMGX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Onto Innovation and Nano Magic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onto Innovation 21.36% 14.85% 13.54% Nano Magic -178.16% -871.01% -216.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.4% of Onto Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Nano Magic shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Onto Innovation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Nano Magic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Onto Innovation has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nano Magic has a beta of 47.64, meaning that its share price is 4,664% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Onto Innovation and Nano Magic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onto Innovation 0 2 4 0 2.67 Nano Magic 0 0 0 0 0.00

Onto Innovation presently has a consensus target price of $141.67, indicating a potential upside of 43.59%. Given Onto Innovation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Onto Innovation is more favorable than Nano Magic.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Onto Innovation and Nano Magic”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onto Innovation $987.32 million 4.88 $201.67 million $4.42 22.32 Nano Magic $2.47 million 3.50 -$4.45 million ($0.29) -2.07

Onto Innovation has higher revenue and earnings than Nano Magic. Nano Magic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Onto Innovation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Onto Innovation beats Nano Magic on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements. In addition, the company provides process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites. Further, it engages in systems software, spare parts, and other services, as well as offers software licensing services. The company's products are used in semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers; silicon wafer; light emitting diode; vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser; micro-electromechanical system; CMOS image sensor; power device; analog device; RF filter; data storage; and various industrial and scientific applications. Onto Innovation Inc. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About Nano Magic

(Get Free Report)

Nano Magic Inc. develops, commercializes, and markets consumer and industrial products using nanotechnology in the United States and Canada. The company offers liquid and towelette formulations for cleaning and protecting clear surfaces, such as electronic touchscreens, windshields, windows, mirrors, shower doors, eyeglasses, and sunglass lenses; liquid formulation packaged for retail and industrial sale for cleaning surfaces; and anti-fogging liquid and towelette formulations for sporting product applications and goggles. It also provides anti-fogging towelettes to the military and first responders for safety, anti-fogging, and conditioning of lenses; mar-resistant and stain-resistant coatings for porcelain and ceramic surfaces; and clear protective coatings used on display panels and touch screens to remove fingerprints. In addition, the company offers protective and water repelling coatings for interior and exterior glass, and ceramic surfaces to clean and prevent scale and grime encrustation. It markets and sells its products directly to customers and retailers; and through distributors. The company was formerly known as Nano Magic Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Nano Magic Inc. in December 2022. Nano Magic Inc. is headquartered in Madison Heights, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.