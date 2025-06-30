Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,393 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 18,353.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 547,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 544,357 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 38.4% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth $216,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,650,000 after acquiring an additional 38,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 124,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 16,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $376,266.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,000,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,217,215.48. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,913.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 301,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,419,307.62. This trade represents a 0.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $103.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.50. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 148.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital set a $103.00 price target on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.62.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

