GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 79.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,763 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $8,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

GEHC opened at $74.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.58. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.65 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.14.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

