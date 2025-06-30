General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.35.

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $36.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Motors from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on General Motors from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

NYSE GM opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. General Motors has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.68. The company has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $44.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.64 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 9,960.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 551.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

