Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys 837 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 192.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.92.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:DD opened at $68.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.64, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $90.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -863.16%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.