Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $124,000 Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 226.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 798.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,944,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,757 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 887.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 103,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 93,458 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,932,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 901.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 38,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 907.8% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 60,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho set a $40.00 price target on Super Micro Computer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Northland Securities set a $59.00 price objective on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 300,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $13,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,903,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,663,800. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $2,949,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,900,127.98. The trade was a 43.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 667,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,949,340 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $47.58 on Monday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $96.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average is $37.55.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

