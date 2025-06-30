Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $86,000 Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 513.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 17,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $672,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.0% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Cowen started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $41.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average of $40.08. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $49.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

