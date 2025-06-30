Golden State Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI opened at $62.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.85 and a 200 day moving average of $60.78. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

