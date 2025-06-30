Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 454 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Plexus worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Plexus news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,328 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $572,551.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,518.73. This trade represents a 14.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $194,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,768,042.18. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,032 shares of company stock worth $1,582,222 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price (down previously from $172.00) on shares of Plexus in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price target on Plexus in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.67.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $135.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.92. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $101.64 and a 12 month high of $172.89.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $980.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.07 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

