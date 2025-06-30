Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi grew its stake in StepStone Group by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 38.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STEP. Barclays set a $62.00 price objective on shares of StepStone Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on StepStone Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on StepStone Group from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $67.00 target price on StepStone Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

Insider Activity at StepStone Group

In related news, insider Jason P. Ment sold 800 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $48,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,593.26. The trade was a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $54,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,100 shares in the company, valued at $6,547,091. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,144 shares of company stock worth $24,154,401 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Price Performance

STEP opened at $56.16 on Monday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.07 and a 12 month high of $70.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.40.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $295.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.87 million. StepStone Group had a positive return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 15.28%. StepStone Group’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.17%.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

