Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,173 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SM Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,975 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SM Energy from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on SM Energy from $39.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SM Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.08.

SM stock opened at $25.14 on Monday. SM Energy Company has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.62 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.20%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

