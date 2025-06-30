Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of PJT Partners worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PJT Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $2,203,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on PJT Partners from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

PJT stock opened at $166.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.74. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.87 and a 12 month high of $190.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.62.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.64%.

In other news, Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 10,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $1,563,466.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,615.63. This trade represents a 54.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.74, for a total transaction of $708,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,301.12. This trade represents a 68.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $3,722,082. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

