Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 339.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $99.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.10 and a 200 day moving average of $97.83. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.17. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.19 and a 12-month high of $116.41.

Insider Activity at Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The basic materials company reported $10.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $4.59. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.76 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 48.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adolphus B. Baker sold 140,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $12,708,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,319,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,504,480.40. This represents a 9.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CALM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Cal-Maine Foods to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

