Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,181 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Ameris Bancorp worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 952,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,570,000 after purchasing an additional 223,805 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 789,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,385,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 24,680 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,195,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $64.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.94. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $48.21 and a 52-week high of $74.56.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $285.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.06 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

