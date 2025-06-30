Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stride were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Stride during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter worth $2,703,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 9.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stride during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Stride by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRN. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Stride from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $145.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.13 and a 200 day moving average of $132.45. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.35. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $162.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $613.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.15 million. Stride had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 23.36%. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

