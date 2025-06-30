Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.87 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 105.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $151.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $110.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.65. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $200.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.10.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). Blackstone had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on BX shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.33 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,053,344.11. The trade was a 0.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone acquired 1,660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $24,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,005. This trade represents a 24,898.76% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

