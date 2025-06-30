Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of AeroVironment worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 415.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,620,000 after acquiring an additional 160,390 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 217,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,518,000 after purchasing an additional 84,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,502,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVAV. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $146.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $278.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 179.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.23. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.25 and a twelve month high of $285.99.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $275.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.69 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.68%. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

