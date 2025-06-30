Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.16 Million Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESE. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 747.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 627.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCO Technologies Stock Up 0.7%

ESE opened at $194.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.44 and a 200-day moving average of $157.48. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $195.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69 and a beta of 1.21.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $265.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

